Ohio vs Jacksonville State Cure Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Ohio Bobcats will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Friday, December 20th.
WATCH: Ohio vs Jacksonville State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Ohio can finish the season with eleven wins for the first time in program history with a bowl game victory. They have won five consecutive bowl appearances and are coming off back-to-back ten-win seasons, making this the best stretch in school history for their football team. Parker Navarro has thrown 12 touchdown passes on the year for the Bobcats while also rushing for 15 scores.
The Gamecocks are led by the ground attack of Tre Stewart who has 23 rushing touchdowns this season and over 1,600 yards. The senior will look to finish off his career with a bowl game victory which would make it back-to-back years for Jacksonville State.
Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Date: Friday, December 20th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ohio (-215) vs Jacksonville State (+180)
Spread: OHIO -5.5
O/U: 57.5