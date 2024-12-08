Oakland Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Oakland Raiders will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Raiders have seen the emergence of Brock Bowers as possibly the best tight end in the NFL in just his first season in the league. the rookie is going to be a star for years to come, and Oakland can build their offense around him for the foreseeable future.
Tampa Bay is tied for the best record in the NFC South and needs to finish the season strong if they want to make the playoffs. Baker Mayfield is once again having a fantastic season for the Buccaneers and is earning every bit of his contract from the team.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Oakland Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oakland Raiders (+240) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-290)
Spread: TB -6.5
O/U: 46.5