Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, lineups

Catch all the action between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove in the Premier League live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Nottingham Forest will face Brighton & Hove in this Premiere League action on Saturday, February 1st, at The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest is having a solid season so far and ranks third in the Premier League standings with a 13-5-5 record and 44 points. Their +6 goal differential would suggest they are just skating by, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. Brighton & Hove will have their hands full trying to slow down Chris Wood, who has 14 goals in 23 matches, but they are up for the challenge. Their 34 points place them ninth in the standings.

Potential Starting Lineups

Nottingham Forest:
Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Brighton & Hove:
Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Lamptey; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove

  • Date: Saturday, February 1st
  • Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Nottingham Forest: +140

Brighton & Hove: +180

Draw: +240

O/U: 2.5 (O -115) (U -115)

