Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, lineups
Nottingham Forest will face Brighton & Hove in this Premiere League action on Saturday, February 1st, at The City Ground.
WATCH: Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Nottingham Forest is having a solid season so far and ranks third in the Premier League standings with a 13-5-5 record and 44 points. Their +6 goal differential would suggest they are just skating by, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. Brighton & Hove will have their hands full trying to slow down Chris Wood, who has 14 goals in 23 matches, but they are up for the challenge. Their 34 points place them ninth in the standings.
Potential Starting Lineups
Nottingham Forest:
Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Brighton & Hove:
Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Lamptey; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck
WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nottingham Forest: +140
Brighton & Hove: +180
Draw: +240
O/U: 2.5 (O -115) (U -115)