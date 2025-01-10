Notre Dame National Championship Gear, How to Buy Fighting Irish Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff Merchandise
After their Orange Bowl win over Penn State, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship. With one more victory, the historic program will secure its first NCAA title since 1988.
Buy Notre Dame Fighting Irish Orange Bowl and CFP gear and merchandise
Their fourteen wins this year are the most for the Fighting Irish in school history, and one more will make this a season Notre Dame fans will never forget. Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love will cement themselves as legendary figures in the university's long historic tradition if they can finish the job in a week and a half in Atlanta.
Buy Notre Dame Fighting Irish Orange Bowl and CFP gear and merchandise
Notre Dame fans can get their hands on official Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship gear and merchandise by clicking on any of the photos or links. Fanatics has you covered for all your Notre Dame needs with championship hats, t-shirts, hoodies, pennants, towels, blankets, and more.
Buy Notre Dame Fighting Irish Orange Bowl and CFP gear and merchandise
A special team like this does not come around often, so make sure to take advantage of this fantastic season from the Fighting Irish. There is no better way to show support for your favorite team during the title game than with this officially licensed Notre Dame championship gear.