North Carolina vs. Kansas Live Stream, TV Channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels travel to face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into this heavyweight clash with opening-game wins, setting the stage for an early-season showdown that fans won’t want to miss.
North Carolina kicked off its season with a 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday but will have their toughest test yet when they meet the Jayhawks. Meanwhile, Kansas had an impressive start with an 87-57 win over Howard and will look to make it two in row as they defend their home court.
This top-10 matchup between two powerhouse programs will bring all the energy on Friday night when UNC looks to prove they can hang with the best.
WATCH: #9 North Carolina vs #1 Kansas Live
Tune in tonight to catch all the action on ESPN2.
#9 North Carolina vs #1 Kansas
- Date: Friday, November 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
#9 North Carolina vs #1 Kansas (-7.5)
O/U: 160.5
