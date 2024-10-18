NLCS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Mets live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets face off in Game 5 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Friday at Citi Field.
The Dodgers lead the series 3-1 and are one win away from advancing to the World Series.
WATCH: Dodgers vs. Mets Game 5 Live | Stream free on Fubo
Jack Flaherty gets the call for the Dodgers as they aim to punch their ticket to the World Series. On the other side, the Mets turn to David Peterson in a win-or-go-home situation. Both teams will need their starters to set the tone early, but the pressure is certainly on New York to avoid elimination.
Can the Dodgers continue their offensive onslaught and close out the series, or will the Mets find a way to force a Game 6? We’ll find out tonight at Citi Field!
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets
- Date: Friday, October 18
- Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1 (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) vs. New York Mets (+110)
O/U: 7.5
