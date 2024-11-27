Nik Richie Spotted with Johnny Manziel's Ex Kenzie Werner at Formula One Las Vegas
By TBL Staff
Entrepreneur and former "Dirty" founder Nik Richie made headlines over the weekend at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he was seen alongside model Kenzie Werner, known for her previous high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, aka "Johnny Football." The two were spotted watching the race from the Venetian Grandstand, with Werner later sharing moments from the weekend on her Instagram story.
Werner, a social media personality, gained fame during her time with Manziel, a relationship that was often in the public eye due to his polarizing career and off-field antics. Nik Richie, now a prominent entrepreneur and brand strategist, has shifted his focus from media controversies to business ventures, including partnerships in the luxury and lifestyle sectors. Known for his charismatic presence in Las Vegas, Richie’s appearance with Werner has fueled speculation about their connection.
While neither Richie nor Werner has commented publicly, their pairing at such a high-profile event has added intrigue to the star-studded Formula One weekend.
Let us not forget Nik Richie’s whirlwind Vegas wedding gained notoriety when he married Shayne Lamas, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, just eight hours after meeting her in Sin City. The pair reportedly connected during a lively evening in Las Vegas, deciding to tie the knot impulsively at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. Despite the unconventional start, the marriage lasted eleven years and garnered significant media attention. Richie later reflected on the spontaneity, citing the unique charm of Las Vegas and his instant connection with Shayne as defining factors of the decision.