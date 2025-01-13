Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen returning to Penn State ensures Nittany Lions will be Playoff contenders again
Penn State scored a massive win on Monday, when running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen announced that they would both be returning to Happy Valley next season, eschewing both the NFL Draft and transfer portal, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
If you're a Nittany Lions fan, or just someone who enjoys watching running backs rip defenses into tiny pieces, this should make you very happy, and it ensures that Penn State will be back contending for a playoff spot once again next year.
Quarterback Drew Allar already made plenty of headlines when he decided to remain with Penn State next year, the fact of the matter is that Singleton and Allen are singificantly more important to what the Nittany Lions do and want to accomplish next season than their passer.
Allar is a fine quarterback, who could become a great one with another year of seasoning (and some functional wide receivers), but this offense ran through their running backs first and foremost this season. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is a mastermind of coming up with unique and creative run schemes, and both Singleton and Allen thrived under him this year.
Singleton ran for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year, while Allen racked up 1,108 and eight scores. Singleton was also a nifty option catching passes out of the backfield, racking up another 375 yards and five scores.
They were the dynamic engine that kept this offense on the rails this season, and they were essential to their succes in a number of games. Kotelnicki's offensive scheme is at its best when it has two running backs to work with, and frequently puts both of them on the field at the same time.
Getting both of his star running backs back means that even if Penn State should fail to land any wide receivers in this year's transfer portal (and to be clear, they absolutely NEED to land some receivers in the portal), the offense should still be functional and effective.
And given the level of success Penn State had this season, even if the offense is roughly the same as it was last year, making a second consecutive semifinal appearance is a pretty good deal.
Allen and Singleton have been together since their respective freshman years, and now they're coming back to take one more run at a deep playoff run and potentially more. If you're a Nittany Lions fan, that should make you very, very happy.