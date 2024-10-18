NHL: Hurricanes vs. Penguins, live stream, time and channel
Catch the Hurricanes and Penguins on Friday night in NHL action.
By Kilty Cleary
The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the road on Friday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. If you're looking to stream the game, we have you covered with a free live stream from fuboTV.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Date: Friday, October 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Bally Sports South, SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Carolina Hurricanes (-175) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (+145)
