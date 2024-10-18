The Big Lead

NHL: Hurricanes vs. Penguins, live stream, time and channel

Catch the Hurricanes and Penguins on Friday night in NHL action.

By Kilty Cleary

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the road on Friday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. If you're looking to stream the game, we have you covered with a free live stream from fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins are back in action on Friday night as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena

WATCH: Hurricanes vs. Penguins Live | Stream free on Fubo

Tune in tonight and catch some NHL hockey on Friday night.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Carolina Hurricanes (-175) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (+145)

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.