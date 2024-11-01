NHL Global Series: Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars are bringing the heat to Finland! On Friday, the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers take on the Stars in the NHL Global Series at Nokia Arena in Tampere, marking an exciting clash with plenty of Finnish hometown love.
These two teams are stacked with talent and hungry for success, but this matchup is especially close to heart for a few Finnish players who will be getting a warm reception on home ice.
Florida Panthers captain, Aleksander Barkov is a true hometown hero. A Tampere native, Barkov will undoubtedly be feeling the love from Finnish fans thrilled to see their local superstar on the global stage.
On the other side, the Stars aren’t without their Finnish flair. Dallas’s lineup includes three of Finland’s finest: Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Roope Hintz. While none call Tampere home, they’re sure to get plenty of hometown support.
Tune in tonight and catch the NHL Global Series as we gear up for a Friday afternoon NHL matchup.
Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars
- Date: Friday, November 1
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, WSFL
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida Panthers (-115) vs Dallas Stars (-105)
