NHL: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Florida Panthers will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Florida is coming off a 4-3 road victory against the Boston Bruins yesterday to pick up their second win of the season. The Panthers will look to keep that momentum going as they hit the ice in Columbus.
WATCH: Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are riding high after a 6-4 win over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Blue Jackets found their offensive groove in Colorado, capitalizing on key opportunities to secure the road victory.
WATCH: Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Live | Stream free on Fubo
Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Tune in tonight and catch some NHL hockey on Tuesday night.
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Bally Sports Ohio, WSFL
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida Panthers (-145) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (+120)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.