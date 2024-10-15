The Big Lead

NHL: Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets, live stream, time and channel

Catch the Panthers and Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in NHL action.

By Kilty Cleary

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Florida Panthers will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Florida is coming off a 4-3 road victory against the Boston Bruins yesterday to pick up their second win of the season. The Panthers will look to keep that momentum going as they hit the ice in Columbus.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are riding high after a 6-4 win over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Blue Jackets found their offensive groove in Colorado, capitalizing on key opportunities to secure the road victory.

Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Tune in tonight and catch some NHL hockey on Tuesday night.

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Florida Panthers (-145) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (+120)

