NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs Utah Hockey Club, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Chicago Blackhawks are hitting the ice Tuesday night to open their 2024-25 NHL season against the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
WATCH: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club Live | Stream free on Fubo
After a tough stretch in recent years, the Blackhawks made it clear they’re ready to turn the corner by adding a solid mix of veterans to their roster. The team brought in Tyler Bertuzzi, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith, and Teuvo Teravainen to bolster their forward group.
One of the biggest storylines for the Blackhawks is the continued development of Connor Bedard, who impressed in his rookie season by putting up 61 points in 68 games.
The Utah Hockey Club is a new name for an old team. The Arizona Coyotes have moved to Salt Lake City and will look to build on that new foundation.
A key offseason acquisition for the Utah Hockey Club was Mikhail Sergachev, a Stanley Cup champion from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sergachev’s presence on the blue line gives Utah an experienced and reliable defender to anchor their back end.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Blackhawks (+150) vs. Utah Hockey Club (-185)
O/U: 6.5
