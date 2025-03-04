NFL Combine 2025: Key Takeaways on Top Quarterbacks and Rising Prospects
The 2025 NFL Combine showcased a mix of high expectations and surprising performances, particularly at the quarterback position. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders were major discussion points, with Ward emerging as the likely top quarterback in the draft. Despite hand size concerns, Ward’s interviews and overall impression solidified his position as a potential No. 1 pick. Meanwhile, Sanders’ stock remains steady, though some reports suggest mixed reactions from NFL teams during interviews, which could result in a slight draft-day slide.
Among quarterbacks who participated in throwing drills, Jackson Dart impressed, elevating his stock into first-round consideration despite some skepticism. Tyler Shough also made a strong case for himself, displaying unexpected speed and athleticism, possibly positioning himself as a Day 2 selection. Will Howard, on the other hand, faced scrutiny over his accuracy, though analysts caution against overreacting to a few errant throws.
At the wide receiver position, Matthew Golden stole the show with a blistering 4.29-second 40-yard dash, potentially making him a top-10 pick. Conversely, Tetairoa McMillan’s decision to skip drills raised concerns about his draft standing.
The running back class showcased elite athleticism, with Quinshon Judkins and Bhayshul Tuten posting remarkable testing numbers. Judkins, in particular, solidified himself as a likely second-round pick with a rare combination of power and speed.
Overall, the combine provided critical insights for NFL scouts, setting the stage for a draft filled with rising prospects and potential surprises.
