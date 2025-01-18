Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Newcastle United will face AFC Bournemouth in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 18th, at St. James' Park.
AFC Bournemouth got the better of Newcastle in 2023, but each of the previous two times these clubs have matched up, the final result was a draw. Newcastle is fourth in the standings, but Bournemouth is looming at the moment and only sit four points behind them, making this match extra important for both teams.
Potential Starting Lineups
Newcastle United:
Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon
Bournemouth:
Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Newcastle United: -160
AFC Bournemouth: +380
Draw: +330
O/U: 3.5 (O +135) (U -170)