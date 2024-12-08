New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New York Jets will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Dolphins still have an outside chance to make the playoffs, but they need to stack wins to end the season. Their 5-7 record is not good enough to get in, but if they can go on a winning streak, anything is possible. Tua Tagovailoa has been great since returning from the injured list, and he needs to keep up his play.
New York's season is not over, but they are not playing for much other than pride at this point. The Aaron Rodgers experiment has not gone according to plan, and they will be without their top running back, Breece Hall, this weekend. A win against a division rival would still be big for their confidence moving forward.
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Jets (+215) vs Miami Dolphins (-260)
Spread: MIA -6
O/U: 44.5