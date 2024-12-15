New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Jets will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 15 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, December 15th.
The Jets and Aaron Rodgers are playing for pride. Although nothing has gone according to this point, to the plan, New York has been putting up a fight despite losing its playoff hopes weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what direction the two sides go next year after two failed attempts with Rodgers under center.
The Jaguars seem to be mailing things in and trying to secure one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. They shut down Trevor Lawrence for the remainder of the season with the hope that he will be healthy and the team will be better next year. Brain Thomas Jr. has been the lone bright spot and looks like a future star in the league.
This is a great Week 15 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Jets (-170) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (+145)
Spread: NYJ -3.5
O/U: 40.5