New York Jets vs Arizona Cardinals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New York Jets will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 10th.
WATCH: Jets vs Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Jets are in win-now mode, and they need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive. After shockingly losing five straight games, they pulled off a big win over the Texans last week and need to keep their foot on the gas pedal. Aaron Rodgers is starting to click with his receivers, and Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams give him two of the best in the league.
The Cardinals have won three in a row, beating three quality teams in the process, but a hungry New York team could be their biggest test yet. They are 5-4, and Kyler Murray has been up and down. For them to beat this good defense, he will have to deliver one of his better performances. Getting on the same page in this game with Marvin Harrison Jr. will be key for Arizona.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New York Jets vs Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Jets (-135) vs Arizona Cardinals (+115)
Spread: NYJ -2
O/U: 46.5