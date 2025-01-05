New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 5th.
WATCH: Giants vs Eagles Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Giants ruined their chances of having the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a surprising win over the Colts last week. Drew Lock played a great game under center, and his playmakers rewarded him with big plays. Malik Nabers is four receptions shy of the franchise record after scoring two long touchdowns last week.
Unfortunately for NFL fans, Saquon Barkley will not suit up for this game. He is only 101 yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record and became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. The Eagles are locked into the second seed in the NFC.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Giants vs Eagles Live | Stream free on Fubo
New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Giants (+115) vs Eagles (-135)
Spread: PHI -2.5
O/U: 37.5