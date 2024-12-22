New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Giants will face the Atlanta Falcons in week 16 of the NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
New York is in the running for the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it might be in their best interest to lose this game. That being said, their pair of rookies, Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., have been playing hard regardless and can put on a show any given week.
Michael Penix Jr. will make his first NFL start for Atlanta this weekend, and the rookie quarterback out of Washington is an exciting player who could be a star in the making. Kirk Cousins was not getting the job done for the Falcons, so they decided to turn to the number eight overall pick with their season on the line.
New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Giants (+360) vs Atlanta Falcons (-500)
Spread: ATL -9
O/U: 42.5