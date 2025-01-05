New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New Orleans Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 18 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The Saints have had a disappointing season after being decimated by injuries. They are missing their top two wide receivers, Pro Bowl running back, and starting quarterback in this matchup. Spencer Rattler gets the start under center for New Orleans trying to prove that he is a capable NFL player.
It is a win, and they are in for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers hold a one-game lead over the Falcons for the division title and can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over a beat-up Saints team. Baker Mayfield has thrown for 39 touchdown passes this season, and Mike Evans needs 85 yards to keep his 1,000-yard streak alive.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Saints (+600) vs Buccaneers (-1000)
Spread: TB -14.5
O/U: 44.5