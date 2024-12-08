New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New Orleans Saints will face the New York Giants in Week 14 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Saints have been spiraling after a strong start to the season. They are not out of the playoff race yet, but they must get things rolling quickly. Alvin Kamara is still one of the best running backs in the NFL and has over 1,300 all-purpose yards this season. Expect a big game from the Saints' best offensive weapon.
New York is out of contention but has a lot of young players who are trying to prove they have a chance to become future stars in the league. Malik Nabers is questionable for this contest, but he has put some good plays on film throughout the season and has a chance to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the near future.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New Orleans Saints (-240) vs New York Giants (+200)
Spread: NO - 5.5
O/U: 40.5