New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State: free live stream, TV channel

Catch all the college football action on Wednesday night between New Mexico State and Jax State.

By Kilty Cleary

Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times
Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New Mexico State Aggies and Jacksonville State Gamecocks will meet in a Wednesday night showdown at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

WATCH: New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Aggies have really struggled offensively this season, coming into tonight's game with a 1-4 record on the season and will look to turn things around on the road tonight.

On the other side, Jacksonville State is 2-3 as they look to even up their record with a win tonight. Quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart have led the charge this season with Huff throwing for 5 touchdowns and Stewart running for 8 TDs, which leads the team.

Don’t miss this midweek Conference USA clash as the Aggies aim to turn their season around and the Gamecocks look to keep rolling with their strong rushing attack!

Where to Watch:

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State (-21.5)

O/U: 58

