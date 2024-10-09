New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State: free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The New Mexico State Aggies and Jacksonville State Gamecocks will meet in a Wednesday night showdown at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.
WATCH: New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Aggies have really struggled offensively this season, coming into tonight's game with a 1-4 record on the season and will look to turn things around on the road tonight.
On the other side, Jacksonville State is 2-3 as they look to even up their record with a win tonight. Quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart have led the charge this season with Huff throwing for 5 touchdowns and Stewart running for 8 TDs, which leads the team.
Don’t miss this midweek Conference USA clash as the Aggies aim to turn their season around and the Gamecocks look to keep rolling with their strong rushing attack!
Where to Watch:
New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State
- Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: AmFirst Stadium, Jacksonville, AL
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (watch for free on fuboTV)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State (-21.5)
O/U: 58
