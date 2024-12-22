New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in week 16 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
New England will receive one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it might be in their best interest to lose this game. Either way, they have a super tough task with the division rival Bills this weekend, and Drake Maye will likely have trouble keeping up with Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo offense.
Josh Allen is making his case to win the NFL MVP Award, and a couple more strong performances will earn him the honor. The Bills all of a sudden look like the best team in the NFL and should enter the playoffs as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. They have scored at least 30 points in eight straight games.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New England Patriots (+600) vs Buffalo Bills (-1000)
Spread: BUF -14
O/U: 46.5