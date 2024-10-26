Nebraska vs #4 Ohio State, TV channel, free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Nebraska Cornhuskers head to Ohio Stadium on Saturday to take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten matchup.
The Cornhuskers were off to a promising start, making fans hopeful for a season turnaround. However, last week’s 56-7 loss to Indiana raised questions about whether Nebraska is genuinely back or merely a team struggling against tougher competition.
Ohio State is coming off a bye week, which allowed them to regroup after a 32-31 loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes’ defense struggled to contain Oregon, giving up 155 rushing yards and 341 passing yards. They will be looking for a rebound game on their home turf today.
Nebraska vs. #4 Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K)
