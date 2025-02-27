Paul George Hits Pause on Podcast P Amid Sixers’ Struggles
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has announced that he is taking a break from his popular podcast, Podcast P, in an effort to focus on the remainder of the season. With the Sixers sitting at a disappointing 20-37 and on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, George’s decision has sparked mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike.
The 76ers entered the season with championship aspirations, boasting a roster led by MVP Joel Embiid, emerging star Tyrese Maxey, and the newly acquired George. However, things have not gone according to plan. With injuries, chemistry issues, and inconsistent play plaguing the team, Philadelphia finds itself 2.5 games back from the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.
George, who signed a massive $211 million contract with the Sixers, acknowledged the team’s struggles and stated that his priority now is to “get his body right” and help Philadelphia make a final push.
“This season hasn’t gone the way we envisioned,” George admitted. “I still believe in our goal of bringing a championship to Philly, and that’s why I’m taking a step back from the podcast to focus on getting my body and mind right for the rest of the season.”
The decision has drawn criticism from some, who argue that George’s timing is questionable. With the team already deep in the standings and unlikely to make a significant playoff run, some believe that the move is more about optics than actual impact. Critics have pointed out that George has produced more podcast clips this season than made field goals, further fueling skepticism about his priorities.
On the flip side, others see this as a necessary step in demonstrating commitment to the Sixers. The city of Philadelphia is known for its passionate and unforgiving sports culture, and George is already facing scrutiny for not living up to expectations. By shutting down his podcast and focusing on basketball, he may be looking to repair his relationship with the fanbase.
Whether this late-season push will be enough to salvage the Sixers' season remains to be seen. But one thing is clear—Paul George’s next moves will be closely watched both on and off the court.