NBA WNBA Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection, Where to Buy, Order Drop 2 Online
After a massively successful first drop that is sold out in most sizes, ESSENTIALS and Fear of God are back with the second release of the highly anticipated NBA collection. This drop features new teams and colorways that were not available the first time around, and they are going to be some of the hottest NBA merchandise on the market.
Fear of God is a luxury fashion label created by Jerry Lorenzo, with ESSENTIALS being another one of Lurenzo's popular lines. The two brands have collaborated in the past, and any time they do, it is a hit. These will be flying off the shelves, so make sure to place your order before it is too late.
NBA and WNBA fans can now place their orders for the official Fear of God ESSENTIALS NBA and WNBA collection by clicking on any of the photos or links. The collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and sweatpants from your favorite teams with different colorways to choose from.
