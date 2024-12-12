NBA Cup Quarterfinals Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Golden State Warriors will face the Houston Rockets in this NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 11th.
The Warriors survived group play by winning the West Group C with a 3-1 record. Steph Curry had a vintage performance with 30 points and nine assists the last time out and was able to convert on five of his eleven three-point attempts. Expect a big game from the greatest shooter in NBA history as he looks to lead his team to an NBA Cup title.
Houston is led by the offensive trio of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet, each averaging over 16 points per game this season. Dillon Brooks captains the defense, and Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason give the Rockets great youth and depth. If they play up to their potential, this team has a great chance to claim the trophy in Las Vegas.
This is a great NBA Cup matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
- Date: Wednesday, December 11th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Sling (watch now)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Golden State Warriors (+115) vs Houston Rockets (-135)
Spread: HOU -2.5
O/U: 222.5