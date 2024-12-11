NBA Cup Quarterfinals Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Atlanta Hawks will face the New York Knicks in this NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 11th.
The Hawks came in as the underdog but exited group play with a 3-1 record that was good enough to win the East Group C. They barely edged out the Celtics and the Cavaliers, who have been two of the best teams in the league all season long. A big game from Trae Young could put them one step closer to claiming the second NBA Cup title.
New York got off to a slower start than people anticipated this year but are now hitting thier stride having won five of their last six games. They were a perfect 4-0 during East Group A play, and will advnace to the semifinals with a win over Atlanta. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing extremely well having scored at least 23 points while grabbing at least 15 rebounds in each of the Knicks past three wins.
This is a great NBA Cup matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
- Date: Wednesday, December 11th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Hawks (+280) vs New York Knicks (-360)
Spread: NY -7.5
O/U: 236.5