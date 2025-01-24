Najee Lopez vs Lenin Castillo Boxing: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Najee Lopez will fight Lenin Castillo in this boxing matchup in Plant City at the ProBox TV Events Center on Friday, January 24th.
Najee Lopez brings a perfect 12-0 record into the ring, and at 25 years old, he is just getting started. Lopez is 6'2" with an exceptional 203 cm reach. Nine of his wins have come as a result of knockout. Castillo is the elder statesman in this fight and has racked up 25 wins to go along with six losses and one tie during his career. He also has a high knockout rate at 76 percent in 142 professional rounds.
Najee Lopez vs Lenin Castillo
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Najee Lopez (-900) vs Lenin Castillo (+550)