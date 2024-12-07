Mountain West Championship UNLV vs Boise State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The UNLV Rebels will face the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, December 6th.
UNLV has the chance to claim the title and ruin the Broncos season in the proccess. Ricky White II is a big time playmaker for the Rebels and has ammassed over 1,000 yards recieving while scoring 11 touchdowns this year. They lost this matchup the last time out, but put up a good fight in the 29-24 loss, and could change things this time around.
The Broncos will jump on the back of Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty as he looks to improve his chances of winning the award and punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff. Boise State is 11-1 and Jeanty is having a historic season rushing for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns so far this season.
This is a great championship matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
UNLV vs Boise State
- Date: Friday, December 6th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UNLV (+170) vs Boise State (-200)
Spread: BOIS -4
O/U: 57.5