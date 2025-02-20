MLB Spring Training Hats Ranked 1-30, Best and Worst from the Cactus League and Grapefruit League, How to Buy
A matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs kicks off the 2025 Spring Training season. Spring camp is a time for players to get their game right before the regular season starts, but it is also a part of the year when teams change their look up a bit. Some for the better and some for the worse. Here is a list of every team's Spring Training caps ranked from one to thirty.
1-5
This is the time of the year to change things up a bit and stray away from the classic look. All five of these teams nailed it and put out a cap that fans can be proud of. The Pirates is exceptionally great, but they all do a good job of switching up their primary logo to enhance the look.
1. Pirates
2. Tigers
3. Diamondbacks
4. Cubs
5. Rays
6-10
These were all close to cracking the top five, but those spots are reserved for the Spring Training designs that go above and beyond. This group did a great job of implementing new color schemes that work perfectly together while also keeping the integrity of the original look.
6. Marlins
7. White Sox
8. Blue Jays
9. Mariners
10. Brewers
11-15
Like the ones ranked in the group ahead of them, these hats also do a good job of using the original logos but changing the colorway to create something unique, giving the players and fans a nice change-up. These just did not quite hit the mark as well as the previous group.
11. Guardians
12. Giants
13. Braves
14. Astros
15. Rangers
16-18
These three all tried their best to go with a unique look, and they get an A for effort when it comes to trying to represent the team and city, but they are not in the elite tier when it comes to overall design. They are almost there but do not fully get the job done.
16. Cardinals
17. Twins
18. Nationals
19-25
Going back to the theme of keeping a similar primary logo but changing up the color scheme. These seven all followed the model but did not hit it out of the park like the caps ahead of them on the list. They are still solid but not the best.
19. Orioles
20. Red Sox
21. Reds
22. Rockies
23. Royals
24. A's
25. Padres
26-27
Los Angeles needs to be better. These are classic designs, but both LA squads could use a change to give the fans a new look during camp. They need a little more creativity and effort.
26. Dodgers
27. Angels
28
This baseball cap is just not it. There is nothing egregious about it; it is simply basic and misses the mark.
28. Phillies
29-30
New York needs to be better. These are two of the most marketable teams in the league and they tried to do too much. They attempted to create a tier-one hat with these looks, but the design went too far and ended up with an unappealing Spring Training cap.
29. Yankees
30. Mets
