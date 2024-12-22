Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Minnesota Vikings will face the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the NFL season at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 22nd.
The Vikings are coming off a dominant win over the Bears in primetime and have a decent chance at passing the Lions for the division lead. Sam Darnold has been one of the surprises of the league this year, and his 29 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions so far have earned him a big payday this offseason.
Seattle must win this game to keep up in a close NFC West division race. They are tied with the Rams for the best record and have the Cardinals and the 49ers behind them. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has broken out over the second half of the season and looks like a future superstar receiver in the league.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings (-150) vs Seattle Seahawks (+130)
Spread: MIN -3
O/U: 42.5