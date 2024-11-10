Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Minnesota Vikings will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10.
WATCH: Vikings vs Jaguars Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Vikings bounced back from their first two losses of the season by beating the Colts 21-13. Their 6-2 record has them firmly placed in playoff contention, but they still trail the Lions by one game for the NCF North division lead. Expect a big game from Justin Jefferson and the rest of the offense against a poor Jacksonville defensive unit.
The Jaguars need to get on track if they want to have any chance of making a late-season playoff push. They have lost two straight games, but both came against good NFC teams, the Packers and the Eagles, and they lost by a combined eight points in the two games. They may be without Trevor Lawrence, but Mac Jones is a serviceable backup if Lawrence is forced to sit.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Vikings vs Jaguars Live | Stream free on Fubo
Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings (-340) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (+270)
Spread: MIN -7
O/U: 43.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.