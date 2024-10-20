The Big Lead

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions live stream, TV channel, how to watch

Watch Week 7 NFL action on Sunday when the Vikings visit the Lions.

By Kilty Cleary

NFL Week 7: Lions vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions hit the road to face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Detroit is riding high after a dominant 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. QB Jared Goff was in top form, completing 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns. Goff has been on fire, throwing for 607 yards and 5 touchdowns without an interception in his last two games.

Minnesota, coming off a bye week, survived a 23-17 win over the New York Jets in their last outing on Oct. 6. The Vikings struggled offensively, managing just 253 total yards and scoring only 1 touchdown. However, their defense came up big, forcing 3 turnovers, including a 63-yard Pick 6 by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, which ultimately sealed the game.

Both teams are fighting for control of the NFC North, making this a must-watch game. Will the Lions' high-powered offense continue to roll, or will the Vikings' defense step up and hand Detroit its second loss of the season?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

  • Date: Sunday, October 20
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (-1.5)

O/U: 50.5