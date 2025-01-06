Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Minnesota Vikings will face the Detroit Lions in week 18 of the NFL season at Ford Field on Sunday Night Football, January 5th.
The Vikings have been doubted all season long, but after ripping off nine start wins, they are one more away from claiming the top seed in the NFC. They will earn a bye next week if they pull it off, making this game that much more important. San Darnold is having a career year with 35 touchdown passes.
The Lions looked almost unbeatable at one point in the season, but after suffering so many injuries, they now appear to be vulnerable on defense. Like Darnald, Jared Goff is having a great season with 36 touchdown passes and only ten interceptions. The bye would be very valuable to this team as they try to get healthy.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Vikings (+130) vs Lions (-150)
Spread: DET -3
O/U: 56.5