Michigan vs Illinois, free live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini will host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.
Illinois heads into this matchup fresh off a dramatic 50-49 overtime win against Purdue last week. Illinois is looking to bounce back after a tough 21-7 loss to No. 3 Penn State in Week 6.
Michigan is coming off a bye week following their 27-17 loss to the Washington Huskies in Week 6. The Wolverines are hoping to bounce back as they look to make a statement on the road against a tough Illinois team.
#24 Michigan vs. #23 Illinois
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Michigan (-5.5) vs. Illinois
O/U: 44.5
