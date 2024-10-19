The Big Lead

Michigan vs Illinois, free live stream, TV channel, time

Catch Week 8 college football action on Saturday between Michigan and Illinois.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 8: Michigan vs. Illinois
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini will host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

Illinois heads into this matchup fresh off a dramatic 50-49 overtime win against Purdue last week. Illinois is looking to bounce back after a tough 21-7 loss to No. 3 Penn State in Week 6.

Michigan is coming off a bye week following their 27-17 loss to the Washington Huskies in Week 6. The Wolverines are hoping to bounce back as they look to make a statement on the road against a tough Illinois team.

#24 Michigan vs. #23 Illinois

  • Date: Saturday, October 19
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Michigan (-5.5) vs. Illinois

O/U: 44.5

