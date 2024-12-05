Michael Kay getting new radio home in New York: reports
Michael Kay's workday will soon be starting earlier than usual.
Kay is trading in his afternoon drive show for the 1 to 3 p.m. window on ESPN New York radio, effective after the Dec. 13 edition of “The Michael Kay Show.” Newsday's Neil Best was among the first to report Kay would be going solo in his new midday time slot.
Kay's co-hosts, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, are expected to stay in the 3-7 time slot with Alan Hahn; Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that changeover hasn't been officially signed off, but has an official start date of Jan. 6.
YES Network had been simulcasting Kay’s show, and it remains to be seen whether that will continue in his new time slot.
Kay, 63, is the Yankees' play-by-play voice on YES Network. His sports-talk radio career began in 2002 on WEPN. For years his show with La Greca was up against WFAN's Mike Francesa in the same time slot, and their jockeying for ratings became the subject of tabloid fodder and on-air gossip between the rival hosts.
"There isn't another place I would want to do radio than at ESPN," Kay said after signing a multiyear contract extension in 1998. "I love the people I work with and the people I work for. I also think we do the best, most entertaining radio show in the country and I want to continue to make our listeners laugh and learn every day."
As part of ESPN New York's time slot shuffle, Marchand reports that Scott and Dan Graca will take over the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. show.
