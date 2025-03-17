The Big Lead

Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence engage in heated social media exchange over Cowboys future

WATCH THE BIG LEAD PODCAST !

By John Robinson IV

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) walk on the field during training camp drill at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) walk on the field during training camp drill at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines after a viral exchange between current star linebacker Micah Parsons and former Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. The controversy began when Lawrence, who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks, told a reporter, "Dallas will always be my home, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there."

Parsons quickly fired back on social media platform X, calling Lawrence’s statement “rejection and envy” and labeling it as “some clown s-it.” Lawrence didn’t back down, responding, “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

This unexpected feud has sparked debate among fans and analysts. Lawrence was a key defensive player for the Cowboys, forming a formidable duo with Parsons before making the move to Seattle. His decision to leave was driven by the pursuit of a Super Bowl ring—something Dallas has struggled to contend for in recent years despite high expectations.

The Cowboys, with a highly paid roster and perennial championship aspirations, have failed to make a deep playoff run in decades. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are in a reloading phase, recently acquiring quarterback Sam Darnold and making moves to remain competitive.

While Parsons remains fiercely loyal to Dallas, Lawrence’s comments highlight the frustration of playing for a franchise with unfulfilled potential. As the 2025 season approaches, both players will look to prove their points on the field.

Related: Watch TBL video HERE