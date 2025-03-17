Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence engage in heated social media exchange over Cowboys future
The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines after a viral exchange between current star linebacker Micah Parsons and former Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. The controversy began when Lawrence, who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks, told a reporter, "Dallas will always be my home, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there."
Parsons quickly fired back on social media platform X, calling Lawrence’s statement “rejection and envy” and labeling it as “some clown s-it.” Lawrence didn’t back down, responding, “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”
This unexpected feud has sparked debate among fans and analysts. Lawrence was a key defensive player for the Cowboys, forming a formidable duo with Parsons before making the move to Seattle. His decision to leave was driven by the pursuit of a Super Bowl ring—something Dallas has struggled to contend for in recent years despite high expectations.
The Cowboys, with a highly paid roster and perennial championship aspirations, have failed to make a deep playoff run in decades. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are in a reloading phase, recently acquiring quarterback Sam Darnold and making moves to remain competitive.
While Parsons remains fiercely loyal to Dallas, Lawrence’s comments highlight the frustration of playing for a franchise with unfulfilled potential. As the 2025 season approaches, both players will look to prove their points on the field.
Related: Watch TBL video HERE