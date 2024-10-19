Miami vs Louisville live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an exciting ACC matchup.
Miami comes into the game undefeated while avoiding an upset in their last game against Virginia Tech, escaping with a victory after a reversed call on a Hail Mary. Miami’s offense has been explosive, scoring 38 or more points in every game this season.
Louisville, meanwhile, is coming off a hard-fought 24-20 win over Virginia on the road. After a strong start, Louisville is 0-3 ATS in their past three games, but their offense remains potent.
WATCH: Miami vs Louisville Live | Stream free on Fubo
#6 Miami vs. Louisville
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami (-5.5) vs. Louisville
O/U: 61.5
