Miami vs Louisville live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch Week 8 college football action on Saturday between Miami and Louisville.

By Kilty Cleary

The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an exciting ACC matchup.

Miami comes into the game undefeated while avoiding an upset in their last game against Virginia Tech, escaping with a victory after a reversed call on a Hail Mary. Miami’s offense has been explosive, scoring 38 or more points in every game this season.

Louisville, meanwhile, is coming off a hard-fought 24-20 win over Virginia on the road. After a strong start, Louisville is 0-3 ATS in their past three games, but their offense remains potent.

#6 Miami vs. Louisville

  • Date: Saturday, October 19
  • Time: 12:00  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
