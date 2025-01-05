Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets in week 18 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The Dolphins can still make the playoffs with a win and a Broncos loss. They will likely have to pick up that win without their starting quarterback, however, as Tua Tagovailoa is not expected to play. He has been great when in the lineup but is struggling to stay on the field.
Aaron Rodgers could call it quits after this game, but if he wants to keep playing for the Jets next year, he needs to show some life here. New York got blown out 40-14 in week 17 by the Bills. The team will look to play with pride and spoil Miami's season.
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dolphins (-105) vs Jets (-115)
Spread: NYJ -1
O/U: 38.5