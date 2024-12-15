Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Miami Dolphins will face the Houston Texans in week 15 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 15th.
The Dolphins have more work to do if they want to make the playoffs this season, but they have been getting it done recently. They have won four of their past five games, with the lone loss coming against the Packers. A stong finish to the season would put them in contention for the last Wild Card spot in the AFC.
The Texans have not been the team everyone thought they would be this year. C.J. Stroud has taken a step back from his rookie season, but Houston is still right in the middle of things thanks to a fantastic year from Joe Mixon. They lead their division by two games over the Colts.
This is a great Week 15 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami Dolphins (+130) vs Houston Texans (-150)
Spread: HOU -3
O/U: 46.5