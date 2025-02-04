México vs Japan Caribbean Series Baseball Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch
México will face Japan in this Caribbean Series baseball action on Monday, February 3rd, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
Billy Hamilton has been tearing it up on the base paths for Mexico, and the team is 3-0 so far with wins over the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico. They have outscored their opponents 12-2 and that is while having faced all the toughest teams. Japan will look to pull off the upset as they have failed to win either of their two games so far against Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Schedule:
Monday, February 3
Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico
Mexico vs. Japan
Tuesday, February 4
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
Japan vs. Venezuela
Wednesday, February 5
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, February 6
Semifinal TBD vs. TBD
Friday, February 7
Final TBD vs. TBD
México vs Japan
- Date: Monday, February 3rd
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV