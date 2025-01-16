Manchester United vs Southampton Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Manchester United will face Southampton in this Premiere League action on Thursday, January 16th, at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes leads Manchester United onto this match with four goals and six assists this year. Manchester United won the last time these two teams met by a score of 3-0 and will look to build off some recent success. Southampton is looking to get on track with a Premiere League low six points and a -32 goal differential this season.
Potential Starting Lineups
Manchester United:
Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund
Southampton:
Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood; Bree, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Archer, Sulemana
Manchester United vs Southampton
- Date: Thursday, January 16th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network (4K)
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Manchester United: -360
Southampton +700
Draw: +475
O/U: 2.5 (O -180) (U +135)