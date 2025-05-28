Luka’s revenge body & the Lakers' big man search
NBA superstar Luka Dončić is turning heads this offseason, and not just with his play. Photos from his workouts in Spain show a noticeably slimmer and more defined Luka — a “revenge body” transformation that’s igniting speculation across the league. Back training at Real Madrid, where his professional career began, Luka’s new look has fans and analysts buzzing about a potential MVP-level season in 2025.
Criticism of Luka’s conditioning has followed him for years. Whether from fans pointing out late-game fatigue or coaches urging him to get into "championship shape," the message has been loud and clear — and Luka seems to have heard it. Reports suggest he's trimmed down significantly, potentially cutting ties with the fast food-heavy American lifestyle and opting for a more refined European regimen. This offseason, he’s committed to coming back in elite form — and that’s big news for a Lakers team looking to reload for a title run.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are actively evaluating options at center. One familiar name has resurfaced: Brook Lopez. Once a Laker during the rebuilding era, Lopez is now a free agent after several strong seasons in Milwaukee. Despite being 37, he’s remained productive — averaging 13 points, nearly 5 rebounds, and shooting nearly 37% from deep last season. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports the Lakers are expected to express interest.
But the team faces a tough decision: chase a short-term fix like Lopez or Capela, or invest in a younger, longer-term piece. With questions around Jackson Hayes' playoff impact and a lack of trade assets, the Lakers’ frontcourt remains a puzzle. Still, pairing a revitalized Luka with veterans like LeBron James and a driven Austin Reaves could push this squad back into serious contention.
Add in the revelation that the Lakers once tried to trade Kobe Bryant for LeBron in 2007 — and you realize: this franchise has never been afraid to make bold moves. The next one could be just around the corner.
