The Big Lead

Luka’s revenge body & the Lakers' big man search

WATCH THE TBL PODCAST

By John Robinson IV

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

NBA superstar Luka Dončić is turning heads this offseason, and not just with his play. Photos from his workouts in Spain show a noticeably slimmer and more defined Luka — a “revenge body” transformation that’s igniting speculation across the league. Back training at Real Madrid, where his professional career began, Luka’s new look has fans and analysts buzzing about a potential MVP-level season in 2025.

Criticism of Luka’s conditioning has followed him for years. Whether from fans pointing out late-game fatigue or coaches urging him to get into "championship shape," the message has been loud and clear — and Luka seems to have heard it. Reports suggest he's trimmed down significantly, potentially cutting ties with the fast food-heavy American lifestyle and opting for a more refined European regimen. This offseason, he’s committed to coming back in elite form — and that’s big news for a Lakers team looking to reload for a title run.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are actively evaluating options at center. One familiar name has resurfaced: Brook Lopez. Once a Laker during the rebuilding era, Lopez is now a free agent after several strong seasons in Milwaukee. Despite being 37, he’s remained productive — averaging 13 points, nearly 5 rebounds, and shooting nearly 37% from deep last season. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports the Lakers are expected to express interest.

But the team faces a tough decision: chase a short-term fix like Lopez or Capela, or invest in a younger, longer-term piece. With questions around Jackson Hayes' playoff impact and a lack of trade assets, the Lakers’ frontcourt remains a puzzle. Still, pairing a revitalized Luka with veterans like LeBron James and a driven Austin Reaves could push this squad back into serious contention.

Add in the revelation that the Lakers once tried to trade Kobe Bryant for LeBron in 2007 — and you realize: this franchise has never been afraid to make bold moves. The next one could be just around the corner.

Related: Watch More TBL Here