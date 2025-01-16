LSU quarterback Colin Hurley hospitalized after car crash
LSU quarterback Colin Hurley was hospitalized Thursday morning, following a car accident near the entrance to the school's campus, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.
LSU campus police and Baton Rouge police responded to reports of an accident near the gates of LSU's campus, and found Hurley unresponsive but breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after being taken from his Dodge Charger.
The cause of the crash has not been released, but according to Rashad Milligan of NOLA.com, Hurley's car had hit a tree. He was unresponsive when removed from the car, was in and out of consciousness, and "sustained a large cut on his face."
Police told reporters that impairment was not believed to be a cause of the crash at this point, but declined to give any further details.
"We are working through proper protocols with his family before we can have any comment," LSU senior associate athletic director and chief communications officer Zach Greenwell told ESPN via text message. The school also cited the fact that Hurley is just 17, and therefore a minor, as a reason why they couldn't provide more information at this point.
Hurley enrolled at LSU last season at age 16 after reclassifying to the 2024 graduating class. He was a four-star recruit in 247's composite rankings, and the 25th ranked quarterback in the class. He didn't make an appearance in any of the Tigers' games this season, and is expected to be the third-string quarterback next year behind Garrett Nussmeier and Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren.