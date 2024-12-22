Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Rams will face the New York Jets in week 16 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
WATCH: Rams vs Jets Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Rams suddenly sit at the top of the NFC West standings after three straight wins. They control their own destiny when it comes to making the playoffs, but all three of the other teams in their division are right behind them. This is a must-win for the Rams.
The Jets have had a disappointing season, but Aaron Rodgers and company are trying to prove that they should be given one more chance to make things work in New York. The former MVP quarterback has looked better recently and has been force-feeding Davante Adams the ball the last couple of weeks.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Rams vs Jets Live | Stream free on Fubo
Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams (-165) vs New York Jets (+140)
Spread: LAR -3
O/U: 46.5