Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres live stream, start time and TV channel for Game 5
By Kilty Cleary
It all comes down to this. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in a decisive Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. With the series tied 2-2, the winner will advance to the National League Championship Series to face the New York Mets.
The Padres had the chance to close out the series in Game 4 with a 2-1 lead, but the Dodgers showed why they’ve been one of the top teams in baseball, picking up an 8-0 victory on Thursday to even the series.
Game 5 will feature a marquee pitching matchup, with both teams turning to their aces.
The Padres will send out right-hander Yu Darvish, who has been stellar this postseason with a 1.29 ERA and a win. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been solid this season but does boast a 15.00 ERA, which San Diego could easily exploit.
This rivalry has intensified in the postseason, and now both teams are just one win away from moving on to the NLCS. Everything will be left on the field tonight for the Padres and Dodgers, but who will advance?
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
- Date: Friday, October 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (+120) vs. San Diego Padres (-140)
O/U: 8
