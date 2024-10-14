Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: How to watch Game 2 of NLCS, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in Game 2 of their best-of-seven NLCS on Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. After a 9-0 loss on Sunday, the Mets will look to left-hander Sean Manaea to even up the series with Los Angeles, who will send out Ryan Brasier.
After winning back-to-back games against the Phillies to clinch the NLDS, the Mets hit a wall in Game 1 of the NLCS. The offense, which had been rolling, was silenced by the Dodgers’ pitching, and now they face the challenge of evening the series before heading back to New York.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers were led by Jack Flaherty and he was fantastic, allowing two hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. This was Los Angeles' third straight win and will look to the bullpen to help them get a win before heading to New York for Game 3.
How to watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Monday, October 14
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX/FS1 (4K), FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Mets (+120) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-145)
O/U: 8
