Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders in week 18 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
WATCH: Chargers vs Raiders Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Chargers will be moving on to the postseason after winning ten games through 16 weeks of play. Justin Herbert has only thrown three interceptions this season, and Jim Harbaugh has this Los Angeles team playing way better all around. In his first year as head coach, the team has improved dramatically.
The Raiders have some work to do this offseason, but they can bring their win total to five with a win over their divisional rival. Brock Bowers has been a bright spot for the franchise as the rookie tight end is breaking all kinds of records. He is a great building block moving forward that the offense can build around.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Chargers vs Raiders Live | Stream free on Fubo
Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chargers (-290) vs Raiders (+240)
Spread: LAC -6.5
O/U: 42.5