Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Chargers have a strong chance of securing a playoff spot in the AFC, and a win here would go a long way toward that goal. After a tough loss in primetime to the Ravens, they bounced back with a win over Atlanta. Justin Herbert is once again playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Chiefs just keep on winning. It has not been pretty for much of the year, but they still have the best record in the AFC. The Bills are right behind them, so any slip-up could cause them to fall from the top seed. This is a big test for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 8;20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers (+175) vs Kansas City Chiefs (-210)
Spread: KC -4
O/U: 42.5